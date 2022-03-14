Davante Adams ‘not in a great place’ with the Packers

The Packers made quarterback Aaron Rodgers happy, but the same can’t be said for his star receiver Davante Adams.

The All-Pro wideout has informed the team he won’t play on the franchise tag (roughly $20 million), according to NFL Network — which reported that Adams’ relationship with the Packers is “not in a great place.”

Both sides are reportedly far from reaching an agreement on a long-term deal, following the completion of Adams’ four-year, $58 million extension in 2021.

The Packers have until 4 p.m. ET on July 15 to agree on a deal. If not, Adams will have to play on the tag — or worst case scenario, sit out the 2022 season.

The 29-year-old Adams could hold out from minicamp and training camp until he signs the tender.

Green Bay tagged Adams ahead of the March 8 deadline after both parties were unable to agree to terms on a long-term deal.

Before the Packers locked Rodgers’ return in and tagged Adams, general manager Brian Gutekunst acknowledged last month the possibility that Adams could leave in free agency — and said, “Everything’s open at this point.”

Adams finished third in the NFL in receiving yards (1,553) and fifth in receiving touchdowns (11) last season.

Rodgers, meanwhile, is still working with the Packers to reach a new deal. The quarterback confirmed his return in a tweet on March 8, but said reports about him signing a four-year, $200 million contract are “inaccurate.”

The two-time reigning NFL MVP apparently told his good friend and radio host Pat McAfee — who was first to break the news of his return — that he “wants his friends back” with him in Green Bay.

Rodgers has expressed how important his relationship with Adams is, both on and off the field.