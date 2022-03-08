Davante Adams gets franchise tag after Aaron Rodgers news

Aaron Rodgers isn’t leaving Green Bay and neither is his go-to target.
The Packers placed the franchise tag on All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, according to multiple reports. The move ensures the Packers will have a ninth straight year of Adams catching passes from Rodgers, who confirmed earlier in the day he would be returning to Green Bay next season.
Adams, 29, is still reportedly seeking a long-term deal but the franchise tag — if he plays on it — will earn him $20.1 million and allows the Packers some more time to get that contract done.
Rodgers and Adams have connected for a franchise-record 68 touchdown passes. Eleven of those touchdowns came last season when Adams hauled in career-highs of 123 passes and 1,553 yards.
Adams was named an All-Pro receiver for the second straight season.