Davante Adams calls Raiders quarterback Derek Carr Hall of Famer

Here’s one you probably haven’t heard before: the case for Derek Carr, Hall of Fame quarterback.

Preposterous as that might sound, Davante Adams is pushing for it.

“Any time you change QBs from a Hall of Famer to a Hall of Famer, it’s going to be a little bit of an adjustment,” Adams told CBS Sports.

Aaron Rodgers, Adams’ old QB, will certainly merit inclusion in Canton upon his retirement.

Carr? He might have quite a lot to do for that to be on the table.

Fans also roasted the comparison on Twitter.

In any case, Adams, who had over 1,500 yards receiving last season, could at least help him get closer. He joins the Raiders this year after being traded from the Packers in March and now sits atop their depth chart at wide receiver.

Derek Car threw for a career-best 4,804 yards last season but also had a career-high 14 interceptions. Getty Images

Davante Adams warms up at the Raiders’ practice facility last month. AP

Carr, while probably not a Hall of Famer, is certainly a capable quarterback.

The 31-year-old has topped the 4,000-yard mark each of the last four years, which included a career-best 4,804 yards passing last season. He has also averaged 24 passing touchdowns over the course of his eight-year career, though he has also thrown 85 interceptions during that span, including a career-worst 14 last year.

Still, expectations will be higher in Las Vegas this season with Adams in the mix.