Dates, times and channels for Weeks 1-18

Are you ready for some football? How about a whole lot of it?

The NFL’s 2022 season is almost here and it brings with it a whole new class of rookies, stars on new teams and, of course, 32 clubs ready to battle it out for 18 weeks to get a shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

Which teams will be left standing at the end of it all? We’ll all just have to wait and see how ever one of these games plays out.

Here is the full 2022 NFL schedule with dates, game times and channels for Weeks 1-18:

WEEK 1

THURSDAY

Sept. 8 Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams (Thu) 8:20 PM NBC

SUNDAY

Sept. 11 New Orleans Saints at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Sept. 11 Baltimore Ravens at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS

Sept. 11 Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM CBS

Sept. 11 San Francisco 49ers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX

Russell Wilson will be quarterbacking the Broncos this season. AP Photo

Sept. 11 Philadelphia Eagles at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Sept. 11 Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Sept. 11 New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS

Sept. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Sept. 11 Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS

Sept. 11 Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM CBS

Sept. 11 Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS

Sept. 11 New York Giants at Tennessee Titans 4:25 PM FOX

Sept. 11 Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM FOX

Sept. 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC

MONDAY

Sept. 12 Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC

WEEK 2

THURSDAY

Sept. 15 Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM Prime Video

SUNDAY

Sept. 18 Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS

Sept. 18 Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Sept. 18 Carolina Panthers at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX

Sept. 18 New York Jets at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Sept. 18 Washington Commanders at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Sept. 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX

Sept. 18 New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS

Sept. 18 Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM FOX

Sept. 18 Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM FOX

Sept. 18 Arizona Cardinals at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS

Sept. 18 Houston Texans at Denver Broncos 4:25 PM CBS

Sept. 18 Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM CBS

Sept. 18 Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 8:20 PM NBC

MONDAY

Sept. 19 Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills 7:15 PM ESPN

Sept. 19 Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles 8:30 PM ABC

WEEK 3

THURSDAY

Sept. 22 Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 8:15 PM Prime Video

SUNDAY

Sept. 25 Houston Texans at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS

Sept. 25 Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots 1:00 PM FOX

Sept. 25 Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS

Sept. 25 New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX

Sept. 25 Kansas City Chiefs at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS

Sept. 25 Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS

Sept. 25 Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM CBS

Sept. 25 Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX

Sept. 25 Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM FOX

Sept. 25 Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Sept. 25 Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM FOX

Sept. 25 Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX

Sept. 25 Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX

Sept. 25 San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos 8:20 PM NBC

MONDAY

Sept. 26 Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC

WEEK 4

THURSDAY

Sept. 29 Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM Prime Video

SUNDAY

Oct. 2 New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings (Tottenham) 9:30 AM NFLN

Oct. 2 Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 2 Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 2 Chicago Bears at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 2 Arizona Cardinals at Carolina Panthers 1:05 PM FOX

Oct. 2 Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 2 Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 2 New York Jets at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 2 Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 2 Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 2 Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 2 Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS

Oct. 2 New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM CBS

Oct. 2 Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:20 PM NBC

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes will duel one more time for a national TV audience. AP

MONDAY

Oct. 3 Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM ESPN

WEEK 5

THURSDAY

Oct. 6 Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos 8:15 PM Prime Video

SUNDAY

Oct. 9 New York Giants vs Green Bay Packers (Tottenham) 9:30 AM NFLN

Oct. 9 Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 9 Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 9 Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 9 Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 9 Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 9 Detroit Lions at New England Patriots 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 9 Seattle Seahawks at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 9 Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 9 Miami Dolphins at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 9 San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM CBS

Oct. 9 Philadelphia Eagles at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM FOX

Oct. 9 Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX

Oct. 9 Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 8:20 PM NBC*

MONDAY

Oct. 10 Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ESPN

WEEK 6

THURSDAY

Oct. 13 Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears 8:15 PM Prime Video

SUNDAY

Oct. 16 New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 16 Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 16 Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 16 San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 16 Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 16 Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks 1:05 PM FOX

Oct. 16 New York Jets at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 16 Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 16 Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM FOX

Oct. 16 Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM CBS

Oct. 16 Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM NBC*

MONDAY

Oct. 17 Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN

BYES: Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans

WEEK 7

THURSDAY

Oct. 20 New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals 8:15 PM Prime Video

SUNDAY

Oct. 23 Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 23 Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 23 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 23 Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 23 Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 23 New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 23 Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 23 Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM CBS

Oct. 23 New York Jets at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM CBS

Oct. 23 Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM FOX

Oct. 23 Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM FOX

Oct. 23 Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM NBC*

MONDAY

Oct. 24 Chicago Bears at New England Patriots 8:15 PM ESPN

BYE: Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles

WEEK 8

THURSDAY

Oct. 27 Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM Prime Video

SUNDAY

Oct. 30 Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars (Wembley) 9:30 AM ESPN+

Oct. 30 Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 30 Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 30 Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Oct. 30 Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 30 San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX

Oct. 30 Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts 4:25 PM FOX

Oct. 30 New England Patriots at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 30 Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 30 Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM CBS

Oct. 30 Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans 4:05 PM CBS

Oct. 30 New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX

Oct. 30 Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills 8:20 PM NBC*

MONDAY

Oct. 31 Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (Mon) 8:15 PM ESPN

BYES: Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers

Ja’Marr Chase and the Bengals hope for a return trip to the Super Bowl. AP Photo

WEEK 9

THURSDAY

Nov. 3 Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans 8:15 PM Prime Video

SUNDAY

Nov. 6 Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 6 Los Angeles Chargers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 6 Buffalo Bills at New York Jets 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 6 Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 6 Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 6 Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 6 Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 6 Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM FOX

Nov. 6 Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM CBS

Nov. 6 Minnesota Vikings at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 6 Tennessee Titans at Kansas City Chiefs 8:20 PM NBC*

MONDAY

Nov. 7 Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints 8:15 PM ESPN

BYES: Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers

WEEK 10

THURSDAY

Nov. 10 Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers 8:15 PM Prime Video

SUNDAY

Nov. 13 Seattle Seahawks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Munich) 9:30 AM NFLN

Nov. 13 Houston Texans at New York Giants 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 13 Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 13 Minnesota Vikings at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 13 Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 13 Indianapolis Colts at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM CBS

Nov. 13 Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 13 Denver Broncos at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 13 New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 13 Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM FOX

Nov. 13 Dallas Cowboys at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM FOX

Nov. 13 Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers 8:20 PM NBC*

MONDAY

Nov. 14 Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 PM ESPN

BYES: Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, New York Jets, New England Patriots

WEEK 11

THURSDAY

Nov. 17 Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM Prime Video

SUNDAY

Nov. 20 Washington Commanders at Houston Texans 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 20 Chicago Bears at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 20 Carolina Panthers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 20 Cleveland Browns at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 20 Detroit Lions at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 20 Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 20 Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 20 New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS

Darren Waller seeks a return to form after a disappointing 2021 season. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Nov. 20 Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM FOX

Nov. 20 Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS

Nov. 20 Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings 4:25 PM CBS

Nov. 20 Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM NBC*

BYES: Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MONDAY

Nov. 21 Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers (Mexico City) 6:15 PM ESPN

WEEK 12

THANKSGIVING

Nov. 24 Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions 12:30 PM CBS

Nov. 24 New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 4:30 PM FOX

Nov. 24 New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings 8:20 PM NBC

SUNDAY

Nov. 27 Chicago Bears at New York Jets 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 27 Atlanta Falcons at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 27 Baltimore Ravens at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 27 Houston Texans at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 27 Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 27 Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS

Nov. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM FOX

Nov. 27 Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM CBS

Nov. 27 Las Vegas Raiders at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM CBS

Nov. 27 Los Angeles Rams at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 PM FOX

Nov. 27 New Orleans Saints at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM FOX

Nov. 27 Green Bay Packers at Philadelphia Eagles 8:20 PM NBC*

MONDAY

Nov. 28 Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts 8:15 PM ESPN

WEEK 13

THURSDAY

Dec. 1 Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (Thu) 8:15 PM Prime Video

SUNDAY

Dec. 4 Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 4 Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 4 Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 4 Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 4 New York Jets at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 4 Tennessee Titans at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 4 Washington Commanders at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 4 Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM FOX

Dec. 4 Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 4:05 PM FOX

Dec. 4 Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals 4:25 PM CBS

Dec. 4 Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM CBS

Dec. 4 Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys 8:20 PM NBC*

MONDAY

Dec. 5 New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8:15 PM ESPN

BYES: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers

WEEK 14

THURSDAY

Dec. 8 Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams 8:15 PM Prime Video

SUNDAY

Dec. 11 New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 11 Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 11 Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 11 Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 11 Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 11 Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 11 Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 11 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM CBS

Dec. 11 Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM FOX

Dec. 11 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM FOX

Dec. 11 Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos 8:20 PM NBC*

MONDAY

Dec. 12 New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals 6:15 PM ESPN

BYES: Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders

WEEK 15

THURSDAY

Dec. 15 San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (Thu) 8:15 PM Prime Video

MONDAY

Dec. 17/18 Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills TBD TBD

Dec. 17/18 Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints TBD TBD

Dec. 17/18 Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns TBD TBD

Dec. 17/18 Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings TBD TBD

Dec. 17/18 New York Giants at Washington Commanders TBD TBD

Dec. 18 Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 18 Kansas City Chiefs at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 18 Detroit Lions at New York Jets 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 18 Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 18 Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 18 Arizona Cardinals at Denver Broncos 4:05 PM FOX

Dec. 18 Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 PM CBS

Dec. 18 Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM CBS

Dec. 18 New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM NBC*

MONDAY

Dec. 19 Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers 8:15 PM ESPN/ABC

WEEK 16

THURSDAY

A new NFL season is a fresh start for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Dec. 22 Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets 8:15 PM Prime Video

SATURDAY

Dec. 24 Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 24 Atlanta Falcons at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 24 Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 24 Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 24 Houston Texans at Tennessee Tita 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 24 New Orleans Saints at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM CBS

Dec. 24 New York Giants at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 24 Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 24 Washington Commanders at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM CBS

Dec. 24 Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM FOX

Dec. 24 Las Vegas Raiders at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:15 PM NFLN

SUNDAY

Dec. 25 Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM FOX

Dec. 25 Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams 4:30 PM CBS / Nickelodeon

Dec. 25 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals 8:20 PM NBC

MONDAY

Dec. 26 Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts 8:15 PM ESPN

WEEK 17

THURSDAY

Dec. 29 Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans 8:15 PM Prime Video

SUNDAY

Jan. 1 Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM FOX

Jan. 1 Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM CBS

Jan. 1 Carolina Panthers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM FOX

Jan. 1 Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM FOX

Jan. 1 Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM FOX

Jan. 1 Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs 1:00 PM CBS

Jan. 1 Indianapolis Colts at New York Giants 1:00 PM CBS

Jan. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans 1:00 PM CBS

Jan. 1 Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots 1:00 PM CBS

Jan. 1 New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles 1:00 PM FOX

Jan. 1 New York Jets at Seattle Seahawks 4:05 PM FOX

Jan. 1 San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 PM FOX

Jan. 1 Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM CBS

Jan. 1 Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM NBC*

MONDAY

Jan. 2 Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals 8:30 PM ESPN/ABC

WEEK 18

Jan. 7/8 Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 New York Jets at Miami Dolphins TBD TBD

Jan. 7/8 New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles TBD TBD