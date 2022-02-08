Boxing’s welterweight division will look to continue to take over the sport, as Errol Spence Jr. and Yordenis Ugas are now set to fight one another on April 16. Inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Ugas will put his WBA welterweight title on the line against Spence’s WBC and IBF titles.

There were rumors surrounding this fight taking place in March or April. Spence, 31, took matters into his own hands and announced the fight on social media.

A 2009 Golden Gloves champion, Spence made his pro debut in 2012. In 2017, he beat Kell Brook for the IBF welterweight title and has defended it five times. In a fight to remember, Spence beat Porter in 2019 to win the WBC title. Spence was in a car accident right after that fight and it almost affected his career. After recovering, he was able to return to the ring and beat Danny Garcia in December 2020 to retain his titles.

Spence was supposed to fight Manny Pacquiao, but the former suffered a torn retina in his left eye before the bout. Ugas then stepped in, beating Pacquiao to set up this fight.

Ugas made his pro debut in 2010. After losing to Amir Imam in 2014, he went on an eight-fight winning streak and secured a title opportunity. He lost to Shawn Porter in 2019 for the WBC welterweight title but rebounded by winning three in a row. The WBA (Regular) champion after beating Abel Ramos, Ugas took care of Pacquiao to retain the WBA (now Super) welterweight title. Pacquiao would retire following the fight.

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, early odds have Errol Spence Jr. as the -350 favorite, with Yordenis Ugas as the +270 underdog.

The event will be showcased on a FOX pay-per-view format. This will take place the week before a proposed Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte bout and two weeks before Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano.