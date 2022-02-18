The Hamden Journal

Darryl Strawberry on Matt Harvey, Old-Timers’ Day, Mets future

Darryl Strawberry on Matt Harvey, Old-Timers’ Day, Mets future

Sign up here to get Inside the Mets delivered to your inbox each Friday morning.

Darryl Strawberry hasn’t committed to attending any of the Mets’ big celebrations this summer while he tries to manage a packed schedule traveling the country as part of his ministry.

The Mets plan to retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 on July 9 at Citi Field. Old-Timers’ Day — a first for the Mets since 1994 — is scheduled for Aug. 27. It’s hard to imagine the team holding either event without Strawberry, but his present life also takes precedence over the former one.

“Baseball is just a game,” Strawberry said this week. “I think most people don’t realize that one day the game is over, and then who are you?”

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.