Darryl Strawberry on Matt Harvey, Old-Timers’ Day, Mets future

Darryl Strawberry hasn’t committed to attending any of the Mets’ big celebrations this summer while he tries to manage a packed schedule traveling the country as part of his ministry.

The Mets plan to retire Keith Hernandez’s No. 17 on July 9 at Citi Field. Old-Timers’ Day — a first for the Mets since 1994 — is scheduled for Aug. 27. It’s hard to imagine the team holding either event without Strawberry, but his present life also takes precedence over the former one.

“Baseball is just a game,” Strawberry said this week. “I think most people don’t realize that one day the game is over, and then who are you?”