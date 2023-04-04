Darron Lee arrested after allegedly beating his mom, son’s mom

Former Jets first-round pick Darron Lee was arrested in Ohio on Monday and accused of beating both his own mother and the mother of his 2-year-old son.

Lee was still in jail Tuesday morning after being charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s records.

Lee was selected No. 20 overall by the Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft, and played three seasons at linebacker for the team before later appearing in games for the Chiefs and Bills.

Lindsey McGlone, the mother of Lee’s son, reportedly called police in Dublin, Ohio on Monday afternoon and said Lee was assaulting his mother, Candice Lee.

After hearing Candice’s screaming upstairs, McGlone reportedly told police she went up and saw Candice “lying on her back with Mr. Lee overtop of her with a raised fist.”

Candice Lee reportedly told police that she came to the house because McGlone said she did not feel safe in the home with Darron Lee.





Former Jets first-round pick Darron Lee was arrested Monday after allegedly beating his mom and his son’s mom. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office





Darron Lee with the Jets in 2018. Bill Kostroun for the NY Post

Candice said her son was lying on the floor in an upstairs bedroom and that he became incensed when she told him he had to leave the house, allegedly screaming at her, pushing her against a wall, throwing her to the ground and punching her in the face.

She was transported to the hospital with head pain and swelling in one cheek.

McGlone also accused Lee of a previous domestic violence incident, from last October, saying the ex-Jet became violent with her when he suspected her of cheating.





Darron Lee during the Jets’ 2018 training camp. Bill Kostroun for the NY Post





Darron Lee sacks Browns quarterback Tyrod Taylor during a Jets game on Sept. 20, 2018. Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

McGlone told police that Lee got on top of her in bed and threatened “that he would kill her and their child.”

She also claimed that he punched a pillow to the side of her, and grabbed her throat.

McGlone also told police that Lee threw her phone against the wall so hard that it bounced off, hit her in the head and made her ear bleed.

The former linebacker was also accused of grabbing McGlone by her neck and swinging her to the ground.





The Jets selected Darron Lee in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft. AP





Darron Lee playing in the Fiesta Bowl for Ohio State on Jan. 1, 2016. AP

Lee reportedly told police that she struck him in the face during the October incident and denied having thrown an object at her or grabbing her neck.

Police charged Lee in connection with the incident after they looked at photos of McGlone’s injuries and broken phone, and a diary entry from the day of the alleged altercation.

After being cast off by the Jets, Lee was a member of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship team in the 2019-20 season.

He last played with the Bills during the 2020 regular season and spent time in Raiders training camp in 2021 before being cut.