Darrelle Revis’ advice to Aaron Rodgers on potential Jets trade

Jets legend Darrelle Revis has some advice for Aaron Rodgers if he chooses to play for the Jets.

“Come in humble ,” he told TMZ Sports amidst the whirlwind of trade rumors surrounding Rodgers.

The Jets have been floated as a potential destination for the veteran quarterback, as he previously worked with newly hired offensive coordinator Nathanial Hackett in Green Bay and Gang Green has an emerging roster with corner Sauce Gardner and receiver Garrett Wilson both winning Rookie of the Year awards. Both even poked Rodgers over social media to make the move.

Revis, 37, seems in favor of Rodgers leading his former team for seasons to come. The newly elected Hall of Famer admitted New York can be a tough sports space to walk into, but he believes Rodgers can “weather the storm” and advises him to “embrace the city as best he can.”





Aaron Rodgers USA TODAY Sports

Last season, six of the Jets’ 10 losses were by eight points or less. Revis believes Rodgers can help the Jets finish off those those types of games.

“I believe he has weapons at every position,” Revis said. “As Jets fans, as Jet lovers, we can see some high-scoring games. We can see some big victories.”

“Having a superstar quarterback in Rodgers, he can definitely put points on the board very quickly, which would help the defense rest much better and they can be more explosive,” he added.

Rodgers, 39, returned from his darkness retreat on Thursday, a trip that involved spending four days and four nights in an isolation room with the hope it will bring him clarity on this future in the NFL.





Jets legend Darrelle Revis Bill Kostroun/New York Post

Revis, a seven-time Pro Bowler who spent eight of his 11 seasons in New York and a Super Bowl champ with the Patriots in 2015, joked that Rodgers went to “Revis Island” during his playing days, but he had no issue with the quarterback’s methods, as long as it’s what’s best for him when it comes to make a decision about his future.