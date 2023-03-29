Danny Amendola’s girlfriend shares new Tom Brady beach bash photos

It was a “beautiful weekend” to remember for Tom Brady’s inner circle.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, singer Jean Watts — who is dating Brady’s former Patriots teammate, wide receiver Danny Amendola — posted a collection of photos from the star-studded group’s epic getaway to Baker’s Bay in the Bahamas.

“To the most beautiful weekend, with the most beautiful people, in the most beautiful place, celebrating the [G.O.A.T.],” Watts captioned the post.





Jean Watts, the girlfriend of former NFL receiver Danny Amendola, shared a collection of photos from their star-studded getaway to the Bahamas. Jean Watts/Instagram





The couple got cozy in one snap. Jean Watts/ Instagram

In the photos, Watts can be seen getting cozy at a table with Amendola, whom she’s been dating since at least 2020.

Amendola, who announced his NFL retirement last summer, also posed for a pic next to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star Camille Kostek, the longtime girlfriend of former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski.

Watts later shared a group photo of Amendola, 37, and Gronkowski, 33, with a fellow New England alum, retired wideout Julian Edelman.





Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star Camille Kostek also soaked up the sun in the Bahamas with Watts and Amendola. Jean Watts/Instagram





Amendola and Watts, here in a 2022 Instagram post, have been dating since at least 2020. Jean Watts/Instagram

The ex-Patriots soaked up the sun while hanging out with Brady, who announced in February that he was retiring from the NFL “for good.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and his loved ones gathered at an intimate bash thrown by his billionaire pal, Jeff Soffer, with a source telling Page Six on Monday that the soiree “wasn’t a retirement party.”

“It was kids and some of the guys playing football on the beach… nothing out of the ordinary.”





Amendola was part of the beach festivities with his former Patriots teammate, Tom Brady. Jean Watts/Instagram

Much like Watts, the 45-year-old Brady also took to social media this week to give fans a peek at the wild weekend.

“Beach day with the crew,” the former Patriots and Buccaneers quarterback captioned the Instagram post.

Gronkowski, who spent nine years in New England with Brady before joining him in Tampa for two, replied: “Just some old retired guys relaxing here, nothing to see folks.”





Julian Edelman (third from left) and Rob Gronkowski (second from right) were also a part of the trip. Jean Watts/Instagram

Brady called it a career after the 2022 NFL season, his 23rd in the league.

Though the season included a playoff berth, it wasn’t without personal challenges for Brady, who confirmed his divorce from wife Gisele Bündchen in October.

The couple had been married for 13 years and has two children together, son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10.





Brady announced his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. WireImage

Brady also co-parents son Jack, 15, with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Recently, though, Brady has been dipping his toes into the dating pond.

“He’s shopping,” a source previously told Page Six. “He is out and about.”