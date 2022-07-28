Danny Amendola’s girlfriend Jean Watts celebrates his NFL retirement

Danny Amendola’s girlfriend posted a heartfelt tribute to the wide receiver this week following his NFL retirement.

Jean Watts, a singer who has been linked to Amendola since 2020, lauded the wideout on his 13-year career, which included two Super Bowl titles.

“You are an inspiration in every form of the meaning,” Watts posted on her Instagram Story, according to SideAction.com. “From where you started to now with the most perfect career possible. A true legend.”

Danny Amendola’s girlfriend, Jean Watts, posted a heartfelt message to the wide receiver after he retired from the NFL. Getty Images

Jean Watts called Danny Amendola an “inspiration” in her post. Courtesy of SideAction.com

Danny Amendola spent the 2021 season with the Texans. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amendola first signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2008. Though Amendola joined the Eagles’ practice squad a year later, he was signed off of it by the Rams in September 2009. The Texas Tech alum eventually landed in New England in March 2013 on a five-year, $28.5 million deal. There, he won two Super Bowls with the Patriots in 2015 and 2017.

In the later years of his career, Amendola played for the Dolphins and Lions. He spent what would be the last year of his career with the Texans in 2021.

Prior to calling it a career, multiple teams had expressed interest in signing Amendola, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday.

“It was better than I could have ever imagined,” the 36-year-old told Schefter of his time in the league.

Amendola and Watts have been together for more than two years. He previously dated Olivia Culpo, with the twosome having a messy split in 2018.