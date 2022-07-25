Danny Amendola retires from NFL after 13-year career

Longtime NFL receiver Danny Amendola is retiring despite receiving calls from multiple teams expressing interest in signing him, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Originally an undrafted free agent out of Texas Tech, Amendola spent his rookie season on the Cowboys practice squad before establishing himself as a productive NFL receiver. He won a pair of Super Bowls as a key cog with the Patriots in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 seasons.

“It was better than I could have ever imagined,” Amendola, 36, told Schefter of his career.

Amendola celebrates his touchdown catch in the Patriots’ Super Bowl victory in 2015. Getty Images

Amendola was limited to just eight games last season. Getty Images

Amendola spent parts of his 13-year career with the Rams, Patriots, Dolphins, Lions and Texans. He finishes his career with 6,212 receiving yards and 24 receiving touchdowns.

He played just eight games last season with Houston, his campaign curtailed due to injury.

Amendola told Schefter that he plans to use his retirement to pursue other interests, which include a potential post-playing career in the broadcast booth. Already, Amendola has had initial talks with broadcasting networks.