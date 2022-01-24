Daniil Medvedev sorry for ‘boring’ Australian Open outburst

Daniil Medvedev has some regrets after an outburst at the Australian Open that included him yelling about how “boring” his match was.

In his fourth-round match against American Maxime Cressy, Medvedev had multiple spats with the chair umpire, believing the amount of time Cressy was taking between points to be excessive and against the rules.

Daniil Medvedev reacts during his Australian Open win over Maxime Cressy on Jan. 24, 2022. AP

“For who are the rules?” Medvedev asked the home chair umpire. “I freaking cannot go pee, and you’re going to wait seven seconds [for Cressy to serve] and then don’t say anything. The rules are for who?!”

At one point in the fourth set, Medvedev yelled, “This is so boring!”

After the match, Medvedev admitted he was playing mind games with Cressy to try and throw him off his routine, and expressed some remorse for his actions.

Daniil Medvedev talks to the chair umpire during his Australian Open win over Maxime Cressy on Jan. 24, 2022. AP

Daniil Medvedev hits a backhand shot during his Australian Open win over Maxime Cressy on Jan. 24, 2022. Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

“During the match, I got a little bit crazy,” Medvedev said. “I even went a little bit … to talk something in the air, but getting to his mind a little bit … and maybe he’ll miss some shots. I’m not happy with what I said today.”

Medvedev is slated to play Canadian Felix Auger in the tournament’s quarterfinals on Wednesday.