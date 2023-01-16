Daniil Medvedev lashes out at Australian Open fan: 'F--k off'

Daniil Medvedev lashed out at a presumed heckler during his opening match of the 2023 Australian Open.

The Russian tennis pro opened this year’s tournament Monday with a first-round match against American Marcos Giron at Rod Laver Arena. But as Medvedev was about to finish the match, he turned around to a spectator and yelled for them to “f–k off.”

The crowd audibly gasped.

Medvedev, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, had won the first two sets, 6-0, 6-1. The incident came during the final game of the third set when he was up 5-2.

Medvedev was hit with a code violation by the chair umpire and the 26-year-old athlete shook his head in response.

Daniil Medvedev reacts during his first-round Australian Open match against Marcos Giron on Jan. 16, 2023.

Daniil Medvedev reacts during his first-round Australian Open match against Marcos Giron on Jan. 16, 2023.



Advertisement Daniil Medvedev yelled at a fan to ‘f–k off!’ during the Australian Open.



Advertisement

This is not the first time Medvedev has had issues with fans at the Australian Open. Last year, he complained to the chair umpire that he was being heckled by “empty-brain…idiots.”

“That sound. It’s disappointing. It’s disrespectful. I’m not sure after 30 years I’m going to want to play tennis,” he said, referring to fans hissing him.

At the time, Medvedev believed the fans’ jeering might be attributable to his Russian nationality.

Daniil Medvedev competes in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on Jan. 16, 2023.

Daniil Medvedev competes in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on Jan. 16, 2023.



Advertisement Daniil Medvedev competes in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open on Jan. 16, 2023.



Advertisement

“I think nationality plays a key,” he said. “I can definitely see when you [are] playing somebody from the other country, they would go for them and not for [the] Russian… or something like this. I feel there is a lot more buzz about tennis in Russia right now. Hopefully, we’ll try to get more people to go for us.”

Medvedev is listed as +450 to win the Australian Open on PointsBet, the second-best odds behind Novak Djokovic, who is the odds-on favorite at -110.

Medvedev will face Australia’s John Millman in the second round on Tuesday.