Daniel Jones will ‘absolutely’ be Giants’ QB next year

Phil Simms has already made up his mind.
Midway through the Giants’ 20-12 win over the Commanders Sunday night, the team’s legendary quarterback gave Daniel Jones his official seal of approval.
“I’ve seen enough this year & Daniel Jones has exceeded expectations – [in my opinion] he will absolutely be the Giants QB next year,” Simms tweeted.
Jones had just led a touchdown drive before halftime as the Giants carried a 14-3 lead into the break. Jones completed 14 of 20 passes for 118 yards in the first half.
After the team notably did not pick up his fifth-year option before the season, Jones will be a free agent following the season. The Giants must decide whether to bring Jones back long-term, let him walk, or use other tag options that could prove expensive. The decision looms over the rest of the Giants’ offseason.
Simms played his entire 15-year career with the Giants, helping the team to two Super Bowl titles in 1986-87 and 1990-91. He’s currently an analyst for CBS.
Entering Sunday’s game, Jones had completed 66 percent of his passes for 2,534 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions on the season.