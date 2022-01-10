Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley’s Giants futures hinge on new GM

The next Giants general manager might not fall in “full-bloom love” with Daniel Jones or think Saquon Barkley is “touched by the hand of God.”

The reality for two prominent faces of the Giants is that change at the top will be unsettling, especially at this point in their careers. Dave Gettleman drafted Barkley and Jones in 2018 and 2019, respectively, and then gave those memorable quotes about the running back and quarterback he put at the center of a rebuild that failed miserably and ended Monday with his “retirement.”

So, now what?

GMs typically want to handpick a quarterback and Gettleman’s successor won’t be impressed by Jones’ 12-25 career record, his 10 missed games due to injuries and the Giants’ NFL-worst scoring offense over the last two years. Jones is eligible for an extension for the first time in his career, but the more pressing decision (early May deadline) is whether to exercise his fifth-year option for 2023 at a guaranteed $21.4 million.

Multiple NFL sources told The Post that it is a “no-brainer” for the Giants to decline that option. In that case, Jones will count for $8.4 million against the 2022 cap as a pending free agent, with the franchise tag as a safety net if he breaks through.

Daniel Jones (left) and Saquon Barkley (right) will have to win over a new GM after Dave Gettleman retired Monday. Charles Wenzelberg, Getty

“My job is to prepare to play as well as I can to help this team,” Jones said. “There will be a time to have those conversations, and I’ll certainly be ready to do that. What I’m thinking about is preparing to play my best next year.”

Jones’ value to the Giants might never be higher than right now, after watching the offense crumble during his six-game absence with a neck injury. The Giants averaged 9.3 points per game behind Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm and struggled to gain first downs or run basic plays.

Jones said he “absolutely” expects to be cleared for contact by the time the Giants return to the field in training camp.

“I’m feeling good and progressing,” Jones said. “There’s no contact [required] for me until August, so I can do everything from a lifting, throwing and running standpoint. I’m not limited in those areas. It’s a healing process. I think it’s [a matter of] weeks.”

Barkley’s situation is even murkier because Gettleman was part of an old-school breed of executives who placed a premium on running backs. The Giants are just as likely to hire someone of the mind that backs are interchangeable and money should go to the offensive line.

“I have no clue,” Barkley said when asked what change means for his future. “I can’t control that. Whoever we bring in, my mindset is that I’m here, I’m a leader for this team. I’m going to go into the offseason trying to improve all areas of my game so I can be the player I know I am and help this team get back in the right direction.”

Barkley’s career started with two dynamic seasons but he has missed 18 of the last 33 games due to injuries and averaged a career-low 3.7 yards per carry in 2021. If not for a torn ACL, Barkley likely would have cashed in last offseason. Instead Giants co-owner John Mara shelved the talks. If the Giants go that route again, Barkley could be forced to play on the fifth-year option ($7.2 million).

Eight running backs are making at least $12 million per year, but recent top-of-market contracts for the Rams’ Todd Gurley, Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott and Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey all come with some regret, feeding the perception that the wear-and-tear on running backs leads to short careers.