Daniel Jones losing contact lens forced Giants to burn timeout

The first purchase for Daniel Jones on his new contract just might have to be Lasik.

So much went wrong for the Giants in their 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the Divisional Round on Saturday that Jones even had a contact lens issue.

Early in the second quarter, Jones’ contact lens fell out, forcing the Giants to burn a timeout so their quarterback could stay in the game. At that point, they were already down 14-0 with Jones having thrown an interception on the previous drive. They would go three-and-out after using the timeout, followed by the Eagles marching down the field on a nine-play, 63-yard drive to add to their total.

It was that kind of night.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones lost one of his contact lenses during the second quarter Saturday night against the Eagles.

Despite a season that beat all expectations, the quarterback was abysmal on Saturday night, going 15 of 27 for 135 yards and an interception as the Giants proved unable to move the ball against a stalwart Eagles defense.

Twice asked about his Giants future, Jones didn’t give a definitive answer after the game.

“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there,” he said the second time. “I really enjoyed playing here. … So we’ll figure out where that goes. But nothing but love and respect for this organization and the group of guys in the locker room.”