Daniel Jones, Giants WR catch fire at camp after rough start

Observations from Tuesday’s Giants training camp session.

Going Long

After a rough start to camp, Daniel Jones caught fire. During a practice emphasizing play calls of third-and-10 or longer, Jones completed 14 of 18 passes with two touchdowns during live drills. Receivers showed up for Jones, including Darius Slayton skying for a deep jump ball, Saquon Barkley contorting his body along the sideline and annual training-camp stud David Sills making five catches.

No Touching!

Brian Daboll lost his cool because multiple pass-rushers apparently forgot the “Do not touch!” meaning of a red practice jersey on a quarterback. OLB Oshane Ximines received the most-heated reprimand for coming too close to wiping out Jones. No. 3 QB Davis Webb actually was bumped in the leg as he rolled from the pocket.

Daniel Jones Corey Sipkin

Caught My Eye

One day after he was asked about having just three career interceptions in 59 games, CB Adoree’ Jackson had two picks off Jones passes, including one that might have been a 100-yard return in a game. Jackson also sprinted down the sideline to check on an injured receiver before trainers arrived, showing leadership.

Medical Report

Rookie S Dane Belton (broken collarbone) does not need surgery, according to Daboll. C Jon Feliciano (heat exhaustion) returned to the sideline, but missed a fourth straight practice. RB Antonio Williams limped back to the huddle after a play and later had his knee wrapped. WR Robert Foster was carted off the field after he fell to the ground making an airborne catch and first tried to shake it off as having the wind knocked out of him.