Daniel Jones, Giants Show Fight in Loss

The Giants may have fell short on Saturday in Minnesota, but boy did they put up one hell of a fight.

This team was right there with the second best team in the NFC and really should have prevailed with a win. Daniel Jones keeps on proving to the doubters why the Giants should bring him back. He has shown grit and fight with not a ton of big names around him. Thanks to losses from the teams below them, the Giants are now in a win-and-in scenario against the Colts next Sunday at MetLife Stadium on the first day of 2023.

To react to the 27-24 loss in the Vikings and where Big Blue stands, we bring you a new episode of the “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Paul Schwartz and me.

Blue Rush Podcast with Lawrence Tynes, Brandon London & Jake Brown:

ENCOURAGING SIGNS IN LOSS: Giants have got bit by the 60-plus yard field goals at the end of regulation a few times before and it happened again Saturday in Minnesota at the leg of Greg Joseph. Tough way to lose, but the Giants showed encouraging signs on both sides of the football. The offense was moving the ball all game and the defense put tons of pressure on Kirk Cousins.

The blocked punt led to points. The fumble by Daniel Bellinger led to points. That’s 10 points directly off turnovers there. The blocked punt was not on Jamie Gillian. Bellinger’s fumble was a great play by the defender. Richie James has to catch that 3rd & 5 that he dropped. That was a huge play in the game. Was DANIEL JONES’ GRIT: He was the best QB on the field in this game. What he did with what he has out there was tremendous. He continues to prove why the Giants can not let him go in the offseason.

He was the best QB on the field in this game. What he did with what he has out there was tremendous. He continues to prove why the Giants can not let him go in the offseason. WIN AND IN: Next Sunday should be rocking at MetLife Stadium. The Giants have a chance to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win over the Colts in front of their home fans. It’s a nice turnaround from January football in East Rutherford the past six years. Giants would love to get revenge against the Vikings in the playoffs. It likely will be them or the 49ers they go up against.

