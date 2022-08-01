Daniel Jones, Giants passing game struggle at training camp

Observations from Monday’s Giants training camp session.

The good

OLB Oshane Ximines is making the most of starter Azeez Ojulari’s absence (non-football injury list). Banished to the bench by the last regime after a costly offsides penalty in Week 8 last season, the former third-round draft pick has been a fixture in the offensive backfield. Ximines’ quick first step allowed him to win more than his share of 1-on-1 pass-rush reps, including against the two young starters.

Daniel Jones had an abysmal day at training camp as his receivers struggled to separate. Noah K. Murray

The bad

Quarterback Daniel Jones completed just 5-of-13 passes in the first fully padded practice. The offense has been behind the defense to start camp — and even a practice planned with a heavy emphasis on the run game didn’t create enough variables to open up things for the passing attack. Receivers gaining separation is a recurring issue.

Caught my eye

Jones in the slot and Wan’dale Robinson at quarterback? That’s how the Giants lined up for one play, before motioning both players to their regular spots. The movement had the desired effect as Jones then handed off to Saquon Barkley, who victimized a scrambling defense for a big run by hitting a B-gap hole and bouncing to the sideline.

Medical report

Rookie S Dane Belton watched from the sideline Monday with his left arm in a sling as a result of a broken collarbone. S Jarren Williams, TE Ricky Seals-Jones and C Jon Feliciano also missed practice. Feliciano is still recovering from the heat and hydration issues from last Thursday’s practice, per coach Brian Daboll.