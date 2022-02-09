For the first time since 2020, Daniel Jacobs will return to action against John Ryder. Taking place on February 12 inside Alexandra Palace in London, both fighters will look to prove they are contenders within the super-middleweight division.

Jacobs, a two-time Golden Gloves winner, made his pro debut in 2007. He won the WBA middleweight title in 2014 and defended it four times. He lost the title against Gennadiy Golovkin in 2017. Jacobs won three in a row following that loss, including the IBF middleweight title, but lost it against Canelo Alvarez in 2019.

The “Miracle Man” has won two in a row since then, but has not fought since November 2020 against Gabriel Rosado.

Ryder made his pro debut in 2010. “The Gorilla” has competed for numerous titles, and won the interim WBA super-middleweight title in 2019. Challenging Callum Smith for the WBA and The Ring super-middleweight titles in 2019, Ryder lost via unanimous decision. He has since won two in a row, beating Jozef Jurko via TKO back in September.

Here’s all the information you need to watch the Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder fight card.

MORE: Behind the scenes with Daniel Jacobs: How he became a winner despite losing vs. Canelo Alvarez

When is the Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder fight?

Date: February 12, 2022

February 12, 2022 Event start time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Jacobs vs. Ryder main event: 5 p.m. ET (approximately)

Fans will be able to watch Daniel Jacobs’ first fight since 2020 against John Ryder on February 12. The main card will begin at 1 p.m. ET. Jacobs and Ryder are expected to make their way to the ring around 5 p.m. ET, depending on how the undercard fights last.

How to watch Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder

Fans can watch Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder exclusively on DAZN.

How much does Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder cost?

$19.99 per month

$99.99 annual pass

Fans without the DAZN app can be a part of the action for $19.99 per month, or get an annual pass for $99.99.

Where is Jacobs vs. Ryder taking place?

Daniel Jacobs will be fighting John Ryder from inside Alexandra Palace in London, England.

Jacobs vs. Ryder odds

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Ryder is the +125 underdog, meaning a wager of $100 will result in a $120 profit. Jacobs is the -165 favorite, meaning a wager of $165 will result in a $100 profit.

Daniel Jacobs record and bio

Nationality: American

American Born: February 3, 1987

February 3, 1987 Height: 5-11

5-11 Reach: 73 inches

73 inches Record: 37-3 with 30 wins via knockout

John Ryder record and bio

Nationality: British

British Born: July 19, 1988

July 19, 1988 Height: 5-9

5-9 Reach: 72 inches

72 inches Record: 30-5 with 17 wins via knockout

Daniel Jacobs vs. John Ryder fight card