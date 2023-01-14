Daniel Bellinger is not taking Giants playoff run for granted

MINNEAPOLIS — Based on several conversations he engaged in this past week, Daniel Bellinger learned not to take for granted what he and the Giants have before them on Sunday.

“I know there’s a lot of guys around the league, especially learning some guys were saying they’ve never made the playoffs and they’ve been in the league for a few years,’’ Bellinger told The Post.

Bellinger as the years go by will never impart that tale to younger players. He is a rookie tight end, and he is in the playoffs in his first season with the Giants.

“I always knew it was a tough thing to do, especially in the league with so much great talent,’’ he said. “It’s definitely an objective and a goal to make the playoffs.’’

Daniel Bellinger Getty Images

Three weeks ago, Bellinger caught two passes for 27 yards, but on his second reception, after gaining 16 yards to the Vikings’ 23-yard line, he lost the ball on a fumble after a hit by linebacker Brian Asamoah on the first play of the second quarter. It was a costly turnover in the Giants’ 27-24 loss. Bellinger gets another crack at the Vikings in Sunday’s playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“It was a loud environment last time, it was a great environment, it’s gonna be a great environment this time,’’ Bellinger said. “I feel as long as I don’t get caught up in the outside noise, not caught up in the crowd noise and just stay focused on the game and everything in front of me, I think I’ll be fine.’’

Bellinger finished his first NFL regular season with 30 catches for 268 yards and two touchdowns. He missed four consecutive games after suffering an eye injury in Week 7 in Jacksonville.

Brian Daboll Getty Images

Coach Brian Daboll is not a big talker the night before a game. This is a playoff game, but Daboll is not anticipating changing up his routine when the Giants hold their meeting at the team hotel Saturday night.“I don’t really say a lot the night before games,’’ Daboll said. “It’s a players game, we’ve prepared the right way, now we’ve got to go out there and play.’’

This is not the way of many coaches, who insist on hammering home points and offering motivational fodder in lengthy sessions with their team.

“I say a lot during the week getting them ready, but the night before the game to me, that’s players’ time,’’ Daboll said. “Same right before the game, that’s players’ time. It’s a players game and we’ve got good leaders in our room and we’re just going to go out and play.’’

Want to catch a game? The Giants schedule with links to buy tickets can be found here.

It remains to be seen how much rust CB Adoree’ Jackson has in his return. Jackson has not played since he sprained his knee returning a punt Nov. 20 in a loss to the Lions, and cornerback is a position where Jackson will have to be on point, physically as well in terms of his assignments. … Amassing a season-high 445 total yards in the first game with the Vikings was an anomaly for the Giants’ offense. Not so for the Vikings’ defense, which allowed 400 or more total yards in nine games this season.

There are 17 players on the Giants’ active roster with playoff experience: RB Matt Breida, LB Landon Collins, DL Justin Ellis, C Jon Feliciano, K Graham Gano, P Jamie Gillan, G Mark Glowinski, CB Jackson, WR Richie James, S Tony Jefferson, DL Henry Mondeaux, CB Fabian Moreau, OT Tyre Phillips, LB Jaylon Smith, QB Tyrod Taylor, TE Nick Vannett and DE Jihad Ward. Three practice squad players have playoff experience: S Terrell Burgess, DT Vernon Butler and WR Jaydon Mickens.

Matt Breida Getty Images

OLB Za’Darius Smith had 10 sacks this season — none in the Week 16 game against the Giants. Smith did not have a single tackle in that game in 54 snaps but he did have three quarterback hits.“You got to know where he’s at every single play,’’ offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said. “Between him and Danielle Hunter (10.5 sacks). Those guys are talented edge rushers production-wise. They do a good job in the run game as well. You got to know where those guys are at on every single snap.’’