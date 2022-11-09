Daniel Bellinger confident he’ll return for Giants this season

Daniel Bellinger knows he will have a visor attached to his face mask when he is ready to return to the field and expects he will wear one the rest of his football career.

If that is the extent of the long-term effect Bellinger takes out of the frightening injury that short-circuited his rookie season, the promising Giants tight end will be fortunate.

During the second quarter against the Jaguars in Week 7, Bellinger caught a pass for a 13-yard gain before he was inadvertently poked in the eye by cornerback Tre Herndon. Blood spilled on his white jersey as he was carted off the field.

Bellinger underwent surgery to repair fractures to his lower eye socket and damage to his septum and to insert a plate. The Giants hope he can return this season, and Bellinger is confident he will do just that.

Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger hopes to return this season. USA TODAY Sports

“Absolutely,’’ he said. “I’m definitely confident I can play again this season.’’

Bellinger’s left eye remains a bit bloodshot and is not open fully. He said he is experiencing some double-vision, but it is improving on a daily basis.

He started running the past few days and will try to start lifting weights to see how his eye responds. He has not caught any passes since the injury. Bellinger has 16 receptions for 152 yards and leads the Giants with two touchdown catches.

Bellinger described the initial impact and aftermath as “incredibly scary’’ because at first he thought he had damaged his eye and not the area around it.

“So I was afraid at first,’’ he said. “Once I got to the hospital and the doctor looked at the eye and said the actual eye was OK, I calmed down a little bit.’’