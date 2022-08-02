Dana White’s Contender Series Week 2 odds, picks, predictions tonight

Commercial Content, 21+



If you like watching controlled, artistic violence, the “Dana White Contender’s Series” (DWCS) is the place for you.

Live on ESPN+ every Tuesday through the end of September; the UFC is putting on amateur MMA fights involving hopeful prospects looking to make their way onto the UFC roster. The winning fighter with the most impressive performance (in the eyes of Dana White) usually gets a UFC contract and a roster slot.

Oftentimes, these fighters put on such impressive performance that multiple contracts are divvied out.

It is worth noting that the DWCS is not available for betting in New York but is available in New Jersey and a multitude of other states with legalized online sports betting.



There are also limited books that offer odds on these fights. At the time of writing, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, PointsBet, and Bet365 all have lines available on these fights.

Tonight’s card begins at 8 p.m. EST. and features five bouts for fighters with big hopes to be the next Sean O’Malley.

Dana White Zuffa LLC

Dana White’s Contender Series Week 2 odds, picks, and predictions

Charlie Campbell (6-1) -154 vs. Chris Duncan (8-1) +130

A three-round main event featuring two finish machines as Charlie Campbell and Chris Duncan will surely be an entertaining watch. Campbell is a pretty well-thought-of prospect, ranking 84th overall out of 1069 lightweight fighters on Tapology.

Both Campbell and Duncan have wins under the Bellator banner but somehow did not land long-term deals with the promotion, despite a combined 5-0 record for each.

Campbell appeared to be the bigger fighter at weigh-ins, so that is worth noting if Duncan attempts to use his wrestling. Duncan has won every fight in his career, besides his try at the Contender Series last year when he got knocked out by Viacheslav Borshchev.

Chris Duncan Sportsfile via Getty Images

Duncan showed the ability to wrestle in that fight, but Borshchev dominated most of it. Duncan chased his opponent from start to finish which is a problem when striking.

Campbell should have the striking advantage and his size advantage could make takedowns difficult. If things get desperate for Duncan, takedowns may be the way for him to get some control time.

In the end, expect Campbell to finish the job this evening as a favorite. Feel free to take a shot at decision +550 on Bet365; this line is much too high for the better striker.

DWCS picks

Cambell -154 (FanDuel) | Campbell by decision +550 (Bet365)

Billy Goff (-145) vs. Shimon Smotritsky (+125)

Highly thought of prospect Billy Goff is coming in to fight Shimon Smotritsky from Israel. Diving into Goff’s tape, he is highly aggressive and comes forward wildly with his striking. Goff actually has some pretty solid wrestling, although Smotritskyis a brown belt in jiu-jitsu so he may want to avoid that.

Smotritsky did get a chance at the Contender Series in the past but was immediately submitted via guillotine in the first 30 seconds against current UFC fighter Mike Malott.

Goff should be favored here and get a quick finish. At -145, this line looks to be too close. Goff is the better athlete and is a solid grappler. In the stand-up exchanges, you know that Goff will come forward looking for the knockout.

It does not appear that any fighter tonight is a future title contender, but Goff always puts on fun fights.

DWCS picks

Goff -145 (BettMGM) | Goff by submission +1200 (Bet365)