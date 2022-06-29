Dana Brooke misses WWE Raw after ‘bad car accident’

Dana Brooke misses WWE Raw after ‘bad car accident’

by

Dana Brooke has revealed why she did not appear on “WWE Raw” on Monday.

The WWE superstar tweeted Tuesday that she was involved in a “bad car accident.”

“Much love to the #wweuniverse for the support & love, standing up for me!” she wrote. “The reason why I was not on RAW last night was because I got into a bad car accident [in] the past week, I am doing good & will be back in no time! I really appreciate the love & couldn’t ask for better.”

The 33-year-old Brooke is WWE’s current 24/7 champion, which means she holds a belt that can change hands at any time – on or off the show – provided she is pinned, and the assailant has a referee available to count 1-2-3.

Dana Brooke missed WWE Raw after she was involved in a “bad car accident.”
Dana Brooke / Instagram
Dana Brooke with WWE's 247 championship.
Dana Brooke with WWE’s 247 championship.
Dana Brooke / Instagram

Brooke’s real name is Ashley Mae Sebera; she joined WWE’s developmental NXT in 2013 and was promoted to the main roster in 2016.

She announced her engagement to boxer Ulysses Diaz last June.