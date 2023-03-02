Dan Snyder, Commanders score atrocious marks in NFL player survey

Here’s another controversy for Dan Snyder to add to his collection.

The NFLPA released the results of their “Player Team Report Cards” survey, in which players were asked to grade teams in a variety of categories pertaining to their facilities and support staff.

The union surveyed 1,300 players for the survey — and the overwhelming consensus was that Synder’s Washington Commanders are terrible in just about every category as they ranked dead last overall out of 32 teams.

The Commanders scored an F-minus — the lowest possible score — in three of the eight categories: “training room,” “locker room” and “travel.”

Washington also got an F in “treatment of families,” which was the lowest grade given out to any team.

They did score an A-plus on their strength staff, but rounded out the report card with a D, D-plus and C-plus.





Dan Snyder Getty Images





The Commanders’ team facilities scored poorly on the NFLPA survey. AP

The complaints were varied, from players saying they didn’t have enough personal space in the locker room to issues with hot water and drainage in the showers.

On the travel front, Washington was listed as one of six teams that makes players pair up as roommates in hotels before games and one of seven that doesn’t offer first-class plane tickets.

A common theme was that players were not confident that Snyder would spend enough money to drastically improve the team’s facilities.

Given Synder’s tarnished public image, it is unlikely anyone would be surprised by the report.





Commanders’ defensive end Chase Young speaks to reporters inside the Commanders’ locker room. AP

The team has played in the run-down FedEx Field in Landover, Md. since the 58-year-old Snyder bought the team in 1999.

The stadium is often graded as one of the worst stadiums and fan experiences in the NFL.

Synder is currently in the process of selling the team, having hired Bank of America Securities to oversee a potential sale.

The embattled owner is dealing with a series of other controversies, with another one leaking earlier this week.

Snyder allegedly took out a $55 million loan without telling other Commanders stakeholders, with authorities alleging bank fraud.

A shocking investigation into Snyder’s workplace culture revealed widespread allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, leading to a congressional hearing.





Daniel Snyder has taken steps to sell the Commanders. AP





Daniel Snyder has taken steps to sell the Commanders. AP

Snyder himself was accused of sexual assault from an incident on an airplane in 2009, and reportedly paid the accuser $1.6 million as a result.

Whether it be players, fans or team employees, it certainly seems at this point no one would be upset if Snyder was gone.