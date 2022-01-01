Dan Reeves, former Giants coach and NFL player, dead at 77

Dan Reeves, who led the Giants to the playoffs and participated in nine Super Bowls as a player and coach, died at his home in Atlanta after complications from a long illness, his family announced Saturday. Reeves was 77.

A football lifer, Reeves spent eight seasons from 1965-72 as a running back with the Cowboys, leading the league in total touchdowns rushing and receiving in 1966 and winning Super Bowl VI in 1972.

Reeves then transitioned into coaching and earned another Super Bowl ring with the Cowboys in ’78 while serving as offensive coordinator under Tom Landry. He got his first head-coaching job with Denver in 1981 and in 12 seasons led the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances, though never a title.

The Giants hired Reeves in 1993, and he guided them to an 11-5, playoff season before falling to the 49ers in the divisional round. Reeves coached the Giants to two more losing seasons before being fired after the 1996 campaign.

Dan Reeves, who coached the Giants from 1993-1996, died at the age of 77. N.Y. Post: Charles Wenzelberg

He landed with his hometown Falcons in 1997, coaching the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance following the 1998 campaign, where his former team, the Broncos, defeated them.

Dan Reeves with Michael Vick after a Falcons win in 2002. AP

With a regular-season record of 190-165-2 as a head coach, Reeves recorded the 10th most wins in NFL history. He went 11-9 in the postseason. Reeves was twice named the AP NFL Coach of the Year, once in 1993 with the Giants and again in ’98 with the Falcons.

“His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community,” his family said in a statement to NFL Network.