Dan Orlovsky shares wife’s bathroom habits on Pat McAfee Show

Talk about TMI.

ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky’s wife, Tiffany, got the last laugh after he exposed her pooping habits on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

The former NFL quarterback hashed up his wife’s bathroom habits when the interview was interrupted by a loud noise in the background.

“Somebody just fell in your toilet, shut your toilet [or] blew up your toilet,” McAfee said.

“No, it’s my wife upstairs shutting the dryer or something, she didn’t poop,” Orlovsky said.

“My wife won’t poop when I’m in the house.

“If I’m in the house, my wife will not go to the bathroom.”

That’s when Tiffany can be heard in the background asking Orlovsky if he was talking about her pooping — which drew laughter from McAfee and his crew.

“The whole house?” McAfee asked.





ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky on “The Pat McAfee Show” on March 21, 2023. Twitter

“Is there like an out house out there? — I mean, what happens?

“That’s why you’re at ESPN for 13 hours a day. OK, It makes sense now.

“Gotta get all the poops out before Dan gets back.”





Dan Orlovsky and his wife Tiffany celebrating their 10-year anniversary in July 2019. Instagram/Tiffany Orlovsky

McAfee also apologized for calling Orlovsky’s wife “Tara,” adding that he and his wife are big fans of hers.

Orlovsky then took to Twitter, explaining that Tiffany got her revenge by showing him up in their Orange Theory workout class.

“My wife just smoked me in @orangetheory class with 39 ‘splat points,’” Orlovsky wrote.

“I look at her with a ‘what the heck was that look’

“Her: ‘Keep my name out your mouth on @PatMcAfeeShow show.’”

Orlovsky and Tiffany — whose 14-year wedding anniversary is in July — share four children together.

The ESPN personality, who appears on the network’s daily show “NFL Live,” has had his fair share of viral moments.





Dan Orlovsky and his wife Tiffany with their kids in New York City in December 2021. Instagram/Tiffany Orlovsky

Last week, Orlovsky shared on Twitter that he uses his bath towel “30 times or so” before washing it — leaving some Twitter users puzzled.

In September, Orlovsky made headlines when he appeared to fart on national TV during a “Monday Night Football” broadcast.