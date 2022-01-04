Dan Orlovsky rips Giants’ Joe Judge after rant goes viral

Dan Orlovsky isn’t buying what Joe Judge is selling.

The second-year head coach went viral Sunday for his 11-minute answer on why Giants fans should have faith in the franchise turning things around. Certain tangents of his ramble have received more criticism than others, and Judge said Monday he did not regret any of his comments, even doubling down on some of them.

ESPN’s Orlovsky, however, had a field day Monday over Judge’s postgame remarks, ripping the coach for talking like “Timmy Tough Nuts.”

“First of all, you’ve been the head coach for two years,” Orlovsky, a former NFL quarterback, said on “First Take.”

“Your team has won two games by double digits. You’ve lost 14 games by double digits. You should not be talking Timmy Tough Nuts-style. You’ve scored one touchdown in the last 35 drives offensively. And here’s my point that I don’t understand. This is where, when you get up there and you use coach speak, you get yourself into trouble in my opinion.”

Joe Judge on the sidelines of the Bears-Giants game on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. Getty Images

One of Judge’s examples of his team not giving up on the season was that players didn’t have golf clubs in front of their lockers. Orlovsky, who was on the 0-16 Lions in 2008, insisted he had never heard of such a thing, though Judge seemed to be referencing Golden Tate having golf clubs at his locker late in the Giants’ 2019 season.

Orlovsky also took exception to Judge’s claim that current Giants who are set to be free agents next year are already “begging to come back,” dubiously saying the coach shouldn’t know who his impending free agents are if he is actually focused on this season.

Judge took further heat for claiming that players from last year’s team, who left for more money elsewhere, are “calling [him] twice a week talking about how much they wish they were still here.” Orlovsky questioned the idea, pointing to Wayne Gallman as the only departure he could think of, but he missed two higher-profile names: Dalvin Tomlinson and Kevin Zeitler.

Giants coach Joe Judge speaks to the media on Dec. 29, 2021. NY POST/Corey Sipkin

Still, Orlovsky said Judge does not have the credit built up to speak like the head coach he learned under during his tenure with the Patriots.

“When you get up there and you just use that coach speak, you lose players,” Orlovsky said. “I said this weeks ago, when you have that persona that you think you can talk like Bill Belichick but don’t have the wins in your cache that Bill Belichick has, you get tuned out. You can sit up there and use the press conference as a way to talk to your football team, but when you do it, no one’s going to listen.”

Prior to joining the Giants in 2020, Judge served as the special teams coordinator with the Patriots from 2015-19.