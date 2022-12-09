Dan Dakich is out at Indianapolis’ 107.5 The Fan

Dan Dakich’s time with 107.5 The Fan is done.

On Thursday, the sports talk figure announced he had done his last show for Radio One, the parent company of the Indianapolis station.

“Given the success of my show, Don’t @ Me on Outkick and the busy holiday season, this is the perfect time to focus on one show and to make it the best I can possible make it,” he wrote in a statement on Twitter. “I can’t thank all the listeners enough for 14 years of unbelievable fun and controversy.”

Dakich, a former player under Bob Knight at Indiana from 1981-85 as well as an assistant coach and interim coach of the Hoosiers, will still host “Don’t @ Me,” daily on Outkick.

What caused Dakich’s 14-year run at the station to end is not yet known. The Fan’s operations manager David Wood emailed staffers on Thursday that, “Today was Dan Dakich’s last day with Radio One. We wish him well in their future endeavors.”

Dakich has a long history of controversy. In 2019, he earned a suspension from then-The Fan owner Emmis — which later sold all its Indianapolis stations to Urban One — for a 2018 “failure on Dan’s part to adhere to the journalistic principles.” In March 2020, he went on a five-minute tirade insulting the town of Scottsburg and its high school after the firing of its basketball coach, referring to a player as a “meth-head” and claiming the town was full of “meth and AIDS and needles.”

Dan Dakich announced he will no longer be on The Fan 107.5, ending his 14-year run. Outkick

Last year, Dakich parted ways with ESPN after he got into a high-profile Twitter spat with Dr. Johanna Mellis after he questioned college professors over athlete compensation. Mellis accused him of taking her invite to a swimming race in a sexual direction.

“I’m not going to do games at ESPN and that was as much my choice as their choice,” he said after the September 2021 separation with the outlet. “I got to do a ton of stuff because of the money and that’s fine, but there’s a whole world out there that I want to have influence in.”