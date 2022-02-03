Damon Arnette accused of pointing gun at Vegas valet

New details have emerged in the January arrest of former Chiefs cornerback Damon Arnette for assault with a deadly weapon and other charges.

Arnette, a former first-round draft pick, is accused of pointing a gun at a Las Vegas valet worker.

Damon Arnette, a former Chiefs and Raiders cornerback, was arrested in late January AP

According to a police report revealed Thursday by TMZ, Arnette sought to retrieve his Mercedes G-Wagon SUV from the valet at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas. The 25-year-old allegedly became upset when he was asked to produce his ticket which he had lost.

“Give me my mother f–king keys!” Arnette is said to have yelled.

From there, the valet worker told police that he heard a gun cock, and looked up to see Arnette pointing a gun at him and demanding the keys to the car.

Police said surveillance footage from the casino showed that Arnette “took a handgun that was concealed from his pants and placed it in the drivers side interior door.” Authorities added that “it appears that Arnette gets irritated and starts yelling at the attendant … Arnette then appears to reach down and charge [cock] his pistol using both hands.”

Arnette was drafted by the Raiders in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft Getty Images

Arnette was ultimately pulled over by Las Vegas police and booked on felony charges of carrying a concealed weapon, assault, and drug possession.

After news of Arnette’s arrest broke, he was released by the Chiefs.

This past season, Arnette was also released by the Raiders — who selected him in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft — after a disturbing video surfaced on social media, in which he waved a gun and threatened to kill someone.