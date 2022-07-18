Damian Lillard learns Blazers won Summer League on Instagram Live

Damian Lillard celebrated Portland winning the NBA 2K23 Summer League championship while sunbathing with his wife, Kay’La Hanson, and teammate Anfernee Simons.

Lillard learned that his team took home the Las Vegas-themed trophy during an Instagram Live video with Trendon Watford, who won the championship MVP award.

“Oh s–t they won it,” Lillard said after Watford flashed the trophy during Sunday’s post-game celebrations.

“They winning Summer League and this is what me and Ant are doing,” Lillard said, showing Simons standing in a nearby pool at what appeared to be a beach resort.

Lillard’s wife appeared to be lounging on his chest when he joined the Instagram live video. Fans on Twitter noted that the point guard was quick to remove her from the video, and said, “I can’t have you on here.”

The Trail Blazers defeated the Knicks 85-77 on Sunday to win their second NBA Summer League championship. Portland — which previously won the title in 2018 — is the first team in summer league history to receive championship rings.

Watford went 7-of-15 from the field and 3-of-6 from three to finish with 19 points, seven rebounds, three steals and an assist in 27 minutes.

Damian Lillard went on Instagram Live with Trendon Watford while on vacation. Screengrab

“They made a run late third, early fourth and we stuck together,” Watford said after the game. “When we came back in we turned it up and I’m just proud of all these guys.”

Steve Hetzel, who served as head coach for Portland’s summer league team, also expressed how proud he was to see the young roster win it all.

“Our staff did a great job preparing them, getting them ready,” Hetzel said. “They were committed from Day One. They wanted to win this thing, so they came here with a mission and executed. I’m proud of them.”

Lillard, a six-time All Star, who has spent his entire career in Portland, agreed to a two-year extension through the 2026-27 season, worth a reported $225 million.