Damian Lillard injury update: Trail Blazers star to miss at least two more weeks with abdominal issue

The Trail Blazers will be without Damian Lillard for the foreseeable future.

Head coach Chauncey Billups announced on Sunday, Jan. 9 that Lillard will not travel with the team during its upcoming six-game road trip due to an abdominal issue.

The six-time All-Star has been sidelined for each of the Blazers’ last four games and will miss a fifth on Monday, Jan. 10, when Portland plays its last home game before hitting the road.

Through 29 games, Lillard is averaging 24.0 points, 7.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds on .402/.324/.878 shooting splits. The Trail Blazers now have a 15-24 record following a win over the Kings, placing them 11th in the Western Conference standings.

What’s next for Lillard? Here’s everything we know about his injury and the latest news on when he may return to the court.

What is Damian Lillard’s injury?

On Nov. 14, Lillard was officially ruled out for the first time this season in a game against Denver with ” lower abdominal tendinopathy .” It’s an injury he said he ” irritated ” earlier in the month when the Trail Blazers faced the Cavaliers.

This same injury sidelined Lillard for five games between Nov. 30 and Dec. 8.

How long will Damian Lillard be out?

With Lillard not traveling during the team’s upcoming trip, the earliest he could return to action would be on Jan. 25, when the team hosts the Timberwolves.

Chauncey Billups says @Dame_Lillard will not travel with the team on their upcoming road trip as he will be meeting with specialists regarding his abdomen issue. — Casey Holdahl (@CHold) January 10, 2022

Feedback from specialists could provide a clearer timeline regarding Lillard’s potential return to action.

In November, Lillard told the media that he’s played with it “for a few years now” and that he’s “kind of immune to playing with it.” It was reported that Lillard dealt with the injury during Team USA’s gold medal run at the Tokyo Olympics.

Damian Lillard on core injury that “tightened up a little bit” in first half of lass to Cavs #RipCity “I’ve played with it for a few years now, so I’m kinda immune to playin’ with it. I’ve played well, done a lot of things with it being irritated.” pic.twitter.com/GT3wshQTnb — Jack Winter (@ArmstrongWinter) November 4, 2021

