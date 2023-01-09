Damar Hamlin’s inspirational late-night text to Bills teammates

After an emotional stretch for the Bills, they entered the weekend with an uplifting message from safety Damar Hamlin.

In the early hours of Saturday morning — 2:31 a.m. to be exact, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said — Hamlin sent players a text from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center: “I’m thinking about y’all. I’m sorry that I did that to y’all.”

“For him to check on us when he’s the person going through what he’s going through, that just shows what type of person he is for him to check on us in a situation like that, when he’s the one going through it,” White said in his press conference following Buffalo’s 35-23 win over the Patriots.

What transpired over the last seven days has continued to replay in White’s mind, he said, and it’s something he “can’t unsee.”

“Every time I close my eyes it replays,” White said. “I try watching TV and every time the TV goes on commercial, that’s the only thing that comes to my mind. The vision of that. So, it’s been a tough week. It’s been a tough week for our whole team.

“This week has been, excuse my language, it’s been a s—t show,” White said.

Tre’Davious White Getty Images

But positive developments have continued the last four days. Hamlin gradually awoke from his medically-induced sedation Wednesday night, had his breathing tube removed and even communicated with his Bills teammates via FaceTime on Friday — something the team also coordinated following their win against the Patriots, head coach Sean McDermott said.

Hamlin also followed along throughout the Bills’ victory. He tweeted a photo of himself from the hospital bed, making a heart gesture, right before the start of the game. He fired off an “OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!!” tweet when Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

And when White intercepted his first pass since Nov. 14, 2021 — before he tore his ACL — Hamlin chimed in with “T WEEZY!!!! WELCOME BACK 27!!!”

Damar Hamlin is currently recovering from his cardiac arrest. Getty Images/Bryan Bennett

“In the meeting room, he sits like two seats away from me, and every time he comes in the room, ‘T Wheezy.’ I can’t wait to hear his voice and be able to touch him and hug the s–t out of him and hear that again,” White said in his press conference. “We miss you man. Just get back to us. It’s been a hard week.”

With the victory, the Bills locked up the AFC’s No. 2 seed for the postseason. They’ll host Miami on Sunday, looking to advance past the wild-card weekend for the third consecutive season.