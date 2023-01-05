Damar Hamlin’s father spoke to entire Bills team: ‘Needed it’

Damar Hamlin’s father spoke to the entire Bills team via Zoom on Wednesday, when he provided an update about his son’s condition following Monday’s harrowing ordeal, according to a new report.

Mario Hamlin “informed the Bills that Damar was making progress” after he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s game in Cincinnati, with a source telling ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday, “The team needed it.”

Hamlin, a second-year pro out of the University of Pittsburgh, collapsed to the ground right after getting up from tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter against the Bengals. Hamlin was administered CPR before being rushed by ambulance to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where as of Wednesday he remained in the ICU and in critical condition. The Bills-Bengals game was postponed and will not resume this week.

Bills safety Damar Hamlin in December 2022. Getty Images

Mitch Morse (60) consoles his Bills teammate, Tre’Davious White (27) after Damar Hamlin’s collapse on Jan. 2, 2023. Getty Images

Bills players and personnel kneel in solidarity for Damar Hamlin on Jan. 2, 2023. Getty Images

The Bills stated Wednesday how there had been “signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight,” and that Hamlin “is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him.”

Elsewhere on Wednesday, President Joe Biden said he spoke with Hamlin’s parents “at length.”

Hamlin and his loved ones have received an outpouring of support from fans and the NFL community at large in the wake of Monday’s terrifying incident. Over $7 million has been donated to Hamlin’s The Chasing M’s Foundation Community Toy Drive as of Thursday.

Fans show their support for Bills safety Damar Hamlin outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 4, 2023.

A supporter places flowers for Damar Hamlin outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 4, 2023.



Advertisement Signs in support of Damar Hamlin are placed outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Jan. 4, 2023.



Advertisement

Hamlin’s uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told NFL Network earlier this week how his 24-year-old nephew will be taken aback in response to the support.

“My nephew’s so humble,” Glenn said. “He’s going to truly be floored. He’s going to be floored, he’s going to be in disbelief, but I mean, he’s shown so much love, he’s shown so much care and compassion, so, it should reciprocate back to him cause he’s a genuine guy, a positive guy,”