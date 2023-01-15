Damar Hamlin tweets support for Bills ahead of Wild Card game

Damar Hamlin is ready for some football.

The Buffalo Bills safety, recovering from a mid-game episode of cardiac arrest that shook the sports world, tweeted Sunday that he’ll be watching his teammates as they face the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round.

“My heart is with my guys as they compete today!” Hamlin wrote, accompanied by a video of him throwing his gloves and high-fiving fans. “Supporting from home as I focus on my recovery. Nothing I want more than to be out there with them!”

On Saturday, Hamlin visited his teammates at the Bills’ facility, days after he was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute, where he had been undergoing tests since being transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following his scary on-field collapse.

The Bills have rallied around Hamlin, who has speedily recovered from the incident. Buffalo won its final regular season game against the Patriots on the strength of a game-opening kickoff return for a touchdown by running back Nyheim Hines.

According to Hamlin’s doctors, the 24-year-old’s reaction to the emotional score caused quite a stir in the Cincinnati ICU.

Damar Hamlin tweeted that he’d be watching his Bills teammates as they take on the Dolphins on Sunday afternoon. Getty Images

“When the opening kickoff was run back, he jumped up and down, got out of his chair, and set, I think, every alarm off in the ICU in the process,” Dr. Timothy Pritts, division chief of general surgery, said Monday.