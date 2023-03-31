Damar Hamlin tells Joe Biden he will return to NFL in White House meeting

Damar Hamlin put the NFL on notice, telling President Joe Biden at the White House that he believes he will be able to play again one day.

Hamlin, 25, and his family paid the President a visit while in Washington on Thursday, where Biden commended Hamlin for his courage and resilience after suffering cardiac arrest on Jan. 2 following a tackle on wideout Tee Higgins as the Bills faced the Bengals in Week 18.

Biden asked: “You think you’re going to be able to play?”

“Yeah, I think so,” Hamlin replied.

“Good, I hope so,” said Biden.

“God willing,” Hamlin added.

For someone who asked if the Bills won the called-off game as he returned to consciousness days later, it’s no surprise that Hamlin has expressed his desire to return to the field and with the belief he can do so.





Damar Hamlin and President Biden pose with Hamlin’s gift to Biden at a White House meeting. Twitter

“Eventually. That’s always the goal, like I said, as a competitor, you know, I’m trying to do things to keep advancing my situation,” Hamlin said in February, via ESPN. “But I’m allowing that to be in God’s hands. I’m just thankful he gave me a second chance.”

Earlier this month, the Bills’ general manager Brandon Beane spoke of Hamlin’s eagerness and that things were “trending in the right direction.”

“We’ll get him through all [medical consultations] and then we’ll make sure all of our medical people are hearing all those opinions on each visit and make sure that we’re all on the same page of what it would look like,” Beane told reporters, noting that he believed consultations would end next month but that there could always be more.





Damar Hamlin and his family pose for a photo with President Biden. Twitter

Stemming from Hamlin’s incident, the NFL announced the Smart Heart Sports Coalition earlier this week, according to ESPN.

The program focuses on advocating for policies in all 50 states aimed to prevent sudden or fatal instances of cardiac arrest among high school athletes.

The coalition has already sent letters suggesting additional policies to governors in 43 states.