Damar Hamlin shouts out Josh Allen: ‘That’s my quarterback’

Josh Allen arrived at Highmark Stadium on Sunday with Damar Hamlin on his chest.

The Bills quarterback was wearing a sweatshirt and hat with Hamlin’s No. 3 on it. Inside the No. 3 on his sweatshirt, according to CBS’s Tracy Wolfson, was written: “If you get a chance to show some love today do it! It won’t cost you nothing – Damar Hamlin.”

After the Bills tweeted out a video of Allen’s arrival, Hamlin retweeted it saying, “That’s My Quarterback.”

Hamlin will be on everyone’s mind on Sunday in Buffalo when the Bills play their first game since Monday, when Hamlin collapsed on the field in Cincinnati and had to be revived after suffering cardiac arrest.

Damar Hamlin after a Bills game against the Titans on Sept. 19, 2022. Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen arrives at Sunday’s game wearing a shirt with Damar Hamlin’s No. 3 on it. AP

Fans pose with a “Love for Damar” sign erected in front of the Bills’ stadium on Jan. 8, 2023. Getty Images

Less than a week later, Hamlin remains in critical condition but has continued to improve. He is now breathing on his own and his neurological function is “excellent,” the Bills said Saturday in a statement.

Hamlin is reportedly set to watch the Bills take on the Patriots from the hospital.