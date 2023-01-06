Damar Hamlin gives ‘amazing’ message to Bills on FaceTime

Bills players didn’t know ahead of time that Damar Hamlin would join a team meeting via Zoom on Friday.

But when head coach Sean McDermott told the team that he had a “treat in store,” he could see the look on their faces in “anticipation of what was probably coming.”

When Hamlin appeared on the screen, players stood up and started clapping. They yelled, too. Hamlin made hand signals and gestures — like a heart symbol — and flexed both biceps for his teammates. And somewhere in the middle of that, McDermott said during a press conference Friday, Hamlin told his teammates, “I love you boys.”

“Probably won’t be able to do it justice, honestly, with the words,” McDermott said when asked about hearing Hamlin’s voice after the 24-year-old safety suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during Monday’s game. “Amazing. Touching.”

Assistant athletic trainer Tabani Richards, who is in Cincinnati with Hamlin, and director of team administration, Matt Worswick, helped coordinate the Zoom call, McDermott said. They put Hamlin on the big screen in their meeting room so he was “larger than life in there for us.” In addition to the heart symbol and “flexing on them,” Hamlin also gave Bills players a thumbs up.

Teammates react while Damar Hamlin is being worked on by medics. AP

Damar Hamlin during Jets-Bills game on Nov. 6, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It is the latest in a heartwarming string of positive developments for Hamlin. The Bills announced that Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed overnight. He gradually awoke from a medically induced sedation Wednesday night and communicated in writing — first asking who won the game between Cincinnati and Buffalo. His father, Mario, spoke to the Bills spoke to the Bills on Wednesday.

But actually seeing Hamlin’s face on the screen “with my own eyes” was something McDermott had looked forward to and needed, he said. Then, he saw the reaction that unfolded across the room throughout the brief call.

“It was a pretty cool exchange for a few seconds there,” McDermott said.

Damar Hamlin (left) walks onto the field with Bills teammates for a Nov. 24, 2022 game. Getty Images

Hamlin collapsed on the field against the Bengals on Monday night after tackling receiver Tee Higgins. The second-year player had CPR administered on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Bills play the Patriots on Sunday in their season finale.