Damar Hamlin ‘fully cleared’ to rejoin Bills

Less than five months after his life was in jeopardy on the football field, Damar Hamlin is making the final steps of his miraculous comeback.

Bills GM Brandon Beane told reporters Hamlin has been “fully cleared” to resume football activities and is with the team as they begin their offseason program.

Beane said Hamlin met with three specialists before getting the final go-ahead.





Damar Hamlin tackles Tee Higgins, leading to the cardiac arrest on Jan. 3, 2023. AP





Damar Hamlin has been “fully cleared” to return to Bills. AP

”They’re all in agreement — it’s not two to one or three to one or anything like that — they’re all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared to resume full activities just like anyone else that was coming back from an injury,” Beane said. “He’s fully cleared. He’s here. And he is of the mindset — he’s in a great headspace — to come back and make his return.”

Hamlin, 25, suffered cardiac arrest and was resuscitated on the field during a Jan. 3 game at the Bengals.

The injury occurred while tackling Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins on a routine play.

He was rushed to a local hospital and put on a ventilator — with his life hanging in the balance — before he was able to at least partially breathe on his own.





Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated on the field. AP





Damar Hamlin at the NFL Honors show on Feb. 9, 2023. AP

It is unclear how much Hamlin will participate in the Bills opening practice, but an NFL comeback is officially within reach.