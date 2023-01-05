Damar Hamlin, father want Bills to ‘charge forward’

Damar Hamlin and his father want the Bills to “charge forward.”

That’s according to Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who along with head coach Sean McDermott spoke to reporters on Thursday, after learning the good news that safety Damar Hamlin had awoken, had improving physical condition and appeared to be “neurologically intact.”

Allen relayed some of the content of the team’s phone call with Hamlin’s father, Mario, that took place on Wednesday.

“Mario [was] talking to the team, and the things he told to us — he demanded us — you can’t not honor his request to go out there and charge forward to the best of our abilities,” said Allen, whose team is scheduled to play the Patriots on Sunday. “Obviously we’ll be playing with less heavy hearts now. Today’s news brought us tears of joy. But to know that that’s what he wants, that’s what his dad wants, I think guys are excited to get out there.”

Josh Allen was emotional while speaking at the Bills’ press conference. AP

Josh Allen reacts after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Getty Images

Hamlin collapsed on the field while suffering from cardiac arrest in the first quarter of Monday’s game against the Bengals after tackling Tee Higgins. He was administered CPR and shocked on the field, and transported to the hospital by ambulance.

On Thursday, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center revealed that Hamlin awoke and communicated, in writing, a question: “Who won the game?” They told him that he’d won the game of life.

In the Bills’ press conference, Allen offered lofty praise for Hamlin as a teammate.

“In the locker room, he’s the happiest dude,” Allen said. “We play basketball, a little knockout, before walkthrough on Saturday’s. He’s got a good shot on him. I couldn’t ever tell you a story of where he was upset and brought it into the building. You just never saw him down. He was always positive.”

He said that playing for “3” — Hamlin’s number — will be a “driving force” for the Bills.

Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after tackling Tee Higgins on Monday. Getty Images

Josh Allen said Damar Hamlin wants the Bills to ‘charge forward.’ AP

While the game had enormous stakes the AFC playoff race — the Bills and Bengals were vying with the Chiefs for the top seed in the AFC, which carries a bye and home field advantage — McDermott said he was in favor of not resuming the game, which the NFL decided on Thursday will not be played.

“It pales in comparison to what unfolded,” he said. “We’re talking about a human life. That’s the most important thing. We talked in the locker room and brought that up and said that the ramifications could be X, knowing who was playing that night and the seeding and all that, but it was overwhelmingly in favor of doing the right thing for Damar and the players in the locker room on both sides, not just the Bills but also the Bengals. Felt strongly about that and still do.”

Sean McDermott speaks at the Bills’ press conference on Thursday. AP

Without naming Bart Scott, who bizarrely insinuated on ESPN that Higgins caused Hamlin’s collapse by lowering his helmet, Allen said that nobody should be blaming the Bengals’ wideout for the devastating moment.

“I haven’t reached out to Tee, but I hope he got some relief today,” Allen said. “I saw some stuff on Twitter and people should not be attacking him whatsoever, and I’m glad Damar’s family came out and said that, and hopefully he found some relief today. That’s a football play and I hope that he doesn’t hold that upon himself because there’s nothing else that he could have done in that situation.”