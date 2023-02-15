Damar Hamlin clarifies jacket intent after Adrian Peterson controversy

Damar Hamlin has clarified the intent of his Super Bowl jacket.

Earlier this week, former NFL star running back Adrian Peterson blasted Hamlin’s jacket, which featured a crucifix on the back, as “blasphemy” and “disrespectful.” Peterson later updated his Instagram post on the matter to say the two spoke about it privately.

On Wednesday, Hamlin tweeted about the jacket, saying that he has faith in God and never intended hurt or disrespect with the wardrobe choice.

“After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people. It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me,” Hamlin tweeted. “It says Eternal which I am Eternally thankful to my Savior! My beliefs and Relationship with God is not tied to symbolic images. I will learn from this and continue to walk in Love as I ALWAYS have. Matthew 7:1-5.”

Damar Hamlin clarified the intent of his Super Bowl jacket, saying that he did not intend it to be hurtful.

Damar Hamlin wore a jacket with a crucifix on the back to the Super Bowl.



Peterson called the jacket "blasphemous."

Hamlin's jacket featured religious imagery



Jordon Rooney, the CEO of Jaster Athletes and the marketing rep for Hamlin dating back to before the Bills safety’s cardiac arrest incident, told The Post about his dismay with how Peterson has handled the situation.

“Adrian Peterson has apologized several times to Damar and chose to keep his post up,” Rooney said. “He knows the public controversy he caused but only chose to take his words back privately. Adrian has had controversial situations around his name and understands what it’s like to be an athlete with a huge platform, so the hypocrisy in this situation is disappointing. Damar knows his faith and knows that this doesn’t define his faith but is open to learning and working towards creating a better understanding of everyone’s views and perspective. He will continue to use his platform to spread positivity and give back.”





Adrian Peterson blasted Damar Hamlin’s jacket as blasphemy and disrespectful. Getty Images

Peterson was suspended for virtually the entire 2014 season after an incident in which he beat his then-four-year-old son with a tree branch. Peterson defended the incident as corporal punishment similar to his own upbringing and wound up pleading guilty to misdemeanor reckless assault.