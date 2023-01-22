Damar Hamlin at Bills-Bengals game three weeks after collapse

Damar Hamlin is in the building.

The Bills safety, who went into cardiac arrest three weeks ago during a game in Cincinnati, made an appearance at the team’s Divisional Round playoff game against the Bengals at Highmark Stadium, with the CBS pregame broadcast showing Hamlin on a security cart in the leadup to the game.

It is his first public appearance since being resuscitated, though Hamlin has posted regularly on Instagram and, according to Bills coach Sean McDermott, been a regular at the team facility.

McDermott said this week that Hamlin is “dipping his toe back in here and getting on the road to just being himself,” and Hamlin’s marketing representative told the Associated Press this week that the road to recovery is still long.

“Damar still requires oxygen and is having his heart monitored regularly to ensure there are no setbacks or after effects,” Jordon Rooney said, per the AP. “Though he is able to visit the team facility, Damar is not in position to travel often, and requires additional rest to help his body heal.”

To this point, Hamlin’s recovery from a near-death experience has been stunning. Not only is he walking, talking and able to breathe on his own, but Hamlin was discharged from Buffalo General Medical Center on Jan. 11.

It is fitting that his first time being able to watch the Bills in person comes against the Bengals, who were Buffalo’s opponent when Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of a Jan. 2 game while tackling receiver Tee Higgins. That game was cancelled by the NFL after Hamlin was taken to the hospital in Cincinnati.

Damar Hamlin arrives to the Bills’ playoff game against the Bengals on Jan. 22, 2023. CBS

Damar Hamlin arrives at the stadium for the Bills-Bengals playoff game on Jan. 22, 2023. News8 WROC

Higgins said Thursday he hoped that Hamlin would be able to attend the game.

“Just happy to see him,” Higgins told reporters. “I haven’t really spoken to him. Just letting his family do what he needs to do with all his loved ones.”

Doubtless, it will be a great sight to see Hamlin cheering his team on as they look to make the AFC title game.