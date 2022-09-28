Dalvin Cook’s ‘butt fumble’ slipped through the cracks

What if we told you that there was a butt fumble in the NFL that received scant attention at the time?

You’d respond, that would not seem to be possible in the era of Red Zone, ubiquitous social media highlights and the general fervor of the NFL machine. You’d also be wrong.

In a moment that received a scant amount of attention compared to the Dolphins’ butt punt or Mark Sanchez’s butt fumble from 10 years ago, Dalvin Cook, the running back for the Minnesota Vikings, had a butt fumble of his own in Sunday’s tilt against the Detroit Lions.

Adding injury to insult, when Cook ran into the backside of his teammate, offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland, he also suffered a shoulder injury.

Cook left the game after carrying the ball 17 times for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Earlier this week, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that Cook’s shoulder injury has him classified as day-to-day.

“He’s pretty sore today, but obviously, it is something he is familiar with his shoulder,” O’Connell said. “He is ripped and ready to try to get back out there and go. We’ll take it day-to-day and I’ll keep you guys updated throughout the week with where he is at.”

The Vikings travel to London to play the Saints at 9:30 am ET this Sunday; Minnesota is favored by three points in the matchup.

If Cook is forced to miss the game or is otherwise limited, his backup is Alexander Mattison.