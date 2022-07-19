Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin reveals engagement to girlfriend Kate Kirchof

Stanley Cup champion Tyler Seguin will soon be adding new hardware to his collection.

On Monday, the 30-year-old Dallas Stars center announced his engagement to girlfriend Kate Kirchof, posting videos and photos of the scenic proposal on Instagram.

“7.17.22 The story of our night,” Seguin wrote on Instagram, revealing he popped the question in Santorini, Greece. “And the beginning of Forever. I can’t wait to make you my Wife.”

In videos shared on his Instagram story, Seguin can be seen guiding a blindfolded Kirchof down several steps before getting on one knee and presenting her with an oval-shaped sparkler. The couple then posed for a series of post-engagement snaps at sunset.

Seguin and Kirchof were later showered with well-wishes from loved ones, including Natalie Buffett, the longtime girlfriend of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

“Y’all my favorite people ever are getting married,” Buffett exclaimed in an Instagram story that featured Seguin and Kirchof, as well as a close-up of her diamond ring.

“She’s still my wifey tho.”

The second overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft, Seguin began his playing career with the Bruins, winning the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011. Two years later, he was traded to Dallas and has been a member of the Stars ever since.

In 81 regular-season games last year, Seguin scored 24 goals and logged 25 assists for 49 points. He also recorded two goals and two assists during playoffs.