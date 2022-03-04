Dallas Cowboys ‘likely’ done with wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper’s days in Dallas appear to be over.

The 27-year-old wide receiver will “likely” be released by the Cowboys at the start of the new league year on March 16, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday, with the team currently projected to be around $21 million over the cap.

Cooper, who was traded to the Cowboys from the Raiders in October 2018, is due $20 million in fully guaranteed money on March 20, the fifth day of the new league year, per Schefter.

Should Cooper be released, it would be a $6 million cap hit, according to Spotrac.

Cooper, a four-time Pro Bowler, finished his fourth season in Dallas with 68 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns. Despite the Cowboys reigning supreme in the NFC East this past season, Cooper opined about the offense and his own production in late December.

The Cowboys are “likely” to release wide receiver Amari Cooper, according to a new report Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

“I think I can do more in the red zone if I get some targets. I can do more on third down if I get the targets. To help the offense be what we need to be, I think I can definitely help change that,” Cooper said during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas.

The Cowboys, who finished the regular season at 12-5, were bounced out of the playoffs in January following a loss in the wild-card round to the 49ers.

Although there has yet to be an “official” parting of ways, Cowboys executive vice president, Stephen Jones, didn’t give a vote of confidence Monday about the receiver’s roster status for the upcoming season.

Cooper catches a ball during the Cowboys’ Wild-Card playoff loss to the 49ers on Jan. 16, 2022 Icon Sportswire

“It’s too early for me to address that,” Jones said from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, per ESPN. “I mean, we’re continuing to have conversations.”

The Cowboys had previously signed Cooper to a five-year contract extension in March 2020 worth $100 million.