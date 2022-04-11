Dak Prescott’s girlfriend celebrates 25th birthday on yacht

Best birthday ever?

Dak Prescott joined girlfriend Natalie Buffett for her lavish 25th birthday celebration over the weekend, which took place aboard a yacht.

The Cowboys quarterback, 28, who has been dating Buffett since at least 2020, was seen in social media posts with the birthday girl, who rang in her 25th year Sunday in a sparkly mini dress.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrated girlfriend Natalie Buffett’s 25th birthday over the weekend Instagram/Dak Prescott

Natalie Buffett modeled a sparkly mini dress aboard a yacht for her birthday celebrations over the weekend Instagram/Natalie Buffett

Prescott also took to his Instagram Stories to commemorate Buffett’s big day, which comes two months after the couple walked the red carpet together at February’s NFL Honors event.

“Happy 25th @natalie_buffett,” he posted. “I Love you.”

Last month, Buffett vacationed in the Bahamas with her friend, Courtney Vucekovich, with the pair soaking up the sun and dining out with friends.

Dak Prescott with girlfriend Natalie Buffett during her birthday celebrations Instagram

Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett attend the NFL Honors on February 10, 2022 Getty Images

The trip took place around the time Prescott underwent shoulder surgery. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy called the procedure a “clean up,” according to ESPN.

Prescott’s injury to his non-throwing shoulder was said to be an “irritant” to the quarterback as the 2021 season continued, per McCarthy.

The two-time Pro Bowler threw for 4,449 yards through 16 regular-season games this season with 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Cowboys were bounced out of the wild-card round of the playoffs in January by the 49ers.

Dak Prescott readies to throw a pass during the Cowboys-49ers playoff game on January 16, 2022 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Although the 2021 season may not have ended the way Prescott and his team would have liked, Buffett supported the quarterback every step of the way.

In December, Buffett rocked a “Cowboys make better lovers” jacket on the sidelines ahead of Dallas’ blowout win over Washington.