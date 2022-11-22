Dak Prescott, Cowboys players trying to recruit Odell Beckham

Odell Beckham Jr. is set to meet with both the Cowboys and Giants after Thanksgiving and Dak Prescott and some Dallas players have already reached out to the wideout with “some messages” to express their interest in joining them.

“He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of the guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways — to make sure he understands this is a team he can help And we want him to come help,” the Cowboys quarterback said after practice on Tuesday.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott Getty Images

Beckham, a free agent, has been rehabbing from a torn ACL he suffered with the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl 2022. The 30-year old wide receiver has been looking for a new team, and Prescott believes there is shared interest in playing together.

“Mutual. Honestly, it’s mutual,” Prescott said. “That’s the reason I said it’s business. It’s more than just somebody’s feelings of wanting to be somewhere. I understand that will come into play, but I’m feeling like it’s mutual.”

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent for now. Getty Images

A former member of the Giants, Browns and Rams, Beckham has 531 career receptions and 56 touchdowns over eight NFL seasons. It remains to be seen where he lands, but it is clear that Prescott would welcome the dynamic LSU alum with open arms. Beckham reacted to the Cowboys win over the Vikings on Sunday.

“They went krazy today,” Beckham tweeted with an eyes emoji.

The Cowboys are currently 7-3 and tied with the Giants for second place in the NFC East. The two teams will face each other on Thanksgiving Day.