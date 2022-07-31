D.J. Reed makes 100-yard INT return during Jets practice

Observations from Saturday’s Jets training session.

A good Reed

Newcomer D.J. Reed made the play of the day: A pick of Zach Wilson at the goal-line that he returned 100 yards for a touchdown. The former Seahawk was brought in to stabilize the cornerback position and showed off some of his big-play potential by jumping the route, intended for Elijah Moore.

D.J. Reed (No. 4) and Sauce Gardner work out during Jets’ training camp. Bill Kostroun

Can’t catch a break

Battling for a roster spot, Denzel Mims had a forgettable day. The former second-round pick, coming off a lost season in his second year with the Jets, didn’t get many reps, dropped a pass over the middle and failed to get his feet down on a catch by the right sideline.

Caught my eye

Journeyman wideout Rashard Davis was one of the stars of the practice, making multiple catches down the field. That included the 26-year-old receiver, who has played in the USFL and CFL, hauling in a bomb from Joe Flacco despite getting interfered with on the play.

Injury report

DT Quinnen Williams left practice after getting hit in the throat, but is fine, head coach Robert Saleh said. LT George Fant (knee) remained out and WR Braxton Berrios (unknown) returned to team drills.

