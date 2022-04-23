Cubs vs. Pirates prediction: Ride with Chicago

Jersey Shore. J-Lo and A-Rod. The XFL. Rocky 16. Bringing Stitches back. All bad ideas. None worse than CNN+.

The streaming service was dropped faster than an unruly passenger on a flight with Mike Tyson. Coming soon though, by popular demand, the launch of Stitches+.

The Pirates are in Chicago. Pittsburgh’s Zach Thompson (0-1, 9.00) has made two starts, allowing eight runs over eight innings. The Cubs’ Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 6.08) will make his fourth start of the year.

The inconsistent Hendricks has given up a total of nine runs, but six of those were in Pittsburgh on April 13.

Taking Hendricks in the rematch at the friendly confines at Wrigley. 10 units on the Cubbies.

Steven Matz continuously worked out of trouble, allowing one run over five innings, and the Cards doubled up the Reds, 4-2. Win returns us to +90 curtfloods.