Cubs vs. Pirates prediction: Pitchers rule in Pittsburgh

Cubs vs. Pirates prediction: Pitchers rule in Pittsburgh

by

The Cubs and Kyle Hendricks will head to the banks of the Allegheny River to take on the Pirates and Zach Thompson on Wednesday afternoon.

Thompson’s peripherals were actually stronger than Hendricks’ last season. Thompson does not allow hard contact and functioned as both a reliever and starter for the Marlins last season. Given his versatility and the lack of power in each lineup, the Under presents value in this game.

Zach Thompson
AP
Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks (28) delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
Kyle Hendricks
Matt Marton/USA TODAY Sports

Seiya Suzuki has been a welcome addition to the Cubs’ lineup, but Nick Madrigal has not quite turned it on yet. Last year’s post-deadline darlings, Patrick Wisdom and Frank Schwindel, have not been very strong, either.

The Pirates’ Michael Chavis and Ke’Bryan Hayes have looked solid thus far, but it is going to be hard to get adjusted against Hendricks’ changeup.

Neither of these teams is particularly good, but they are both putting forth solid starting pitchers against weak lineups. Expect the offenses to take the day off Wednesday.

The play: Cubs-Pirates, Under 8.5.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.